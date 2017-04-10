Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova shocks Angelique Kerber to win Monterrey Open

Pavlyuchenkova hit 49 winners to Kerber's 14 in the final

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova shocked world number one Angelique Kerber to win her fourth Monterrey Open title in Mexico.

The world number 16 won 6-4 2-6 6-1 to secure the ninth title of her career.

Pavlyuchenkova, 25, took the opening set with the only break and, after Kerber levelled, raced into a 5-0 lead in the deciding set before winning in one hour and 55 minutes.

Germany's Kerber is yet to win a title in 2017.

Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has announced she will return to the WTA Tour in July, seven months after giving birth to her first child.

The 27-year-old former world number one, who has not played since retiring from the French Open in May last year, announced her pregnancy in July.

The Belarusian has used the hashtag "don't call it a comeback" on social media.