Davis Cup: Australia through to semis after win over USA

Nick Kyrgios won both his singles match against the USA

Nick Kyrgios secured Australia's Davis Cup quarter-final victory over the United States by beating Sam Querrey.

With Australia 2-1 up going into the final day, Kyrgios won 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-4 to give the hosts an unassailable lead in Brisbane.

USA's John Isner beat Sam Groth 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the concluding dead rubber to leave the final scoreline 3-2.

Australia, captained by Lleyton Hewitt, will play Belgium in the semi-finals after they beat Italy 3-2 on Sunday.

Italy won Saturday's doubles rubber in Charleroi to take the contest into a final day but David Goffin saw off Paolo Lorenzi in straight sets to hand Belgium victory.

Alessandro Giannessi beat Joris de Loore in the dead rubber, reduced to the best of three sets.

Five-time winners Spain were easily beaten by Serbia - who were buoyed by the return of world number two Novak Djokovic - in two days.

Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki beat Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez 4-6 7-6 (6-4) 6-0 4-6 6-2 in the doubles to set up a semi-final with France.

Great Britain, knocked out on Saturday after France took an unassailable 3-0 lead, shared the spoils in Sunday's two dead rubbers to leave the final score 4-1.

'It's easy to get up out here'

Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson had put Australia 2-0 up with respective singles wins over Isner and Jack Sock before the US hit back with victory in the doubles.

World number 16 Kyrgios lifted Hewitt up as Australia celebrated their victory.

"I knew that I hit a bit of a flat patch at the start of the third set but Lleyton told me to compete for every point and it's easy to get up out here," said Kyrgios.

Hewitt added: "I couldn't be prouder of my boys. They've put so much effort into this campaign and they deserve this."