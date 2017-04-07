BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Watch five best shots as France's Jeremy Chardy beats Great Britain's Dan Evans

GB in trouble as Chardy eases past Evans

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five great shots as Great Britain's Dan Evans loses to France's Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in the second singles match of their Davis Cup quarter-final in Rouen.

MATCH REPORT: Edmund & Evans lose singles matches

WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Edmund loses to Pouille

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB in trouble as Chardy eases past Evans

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Are 10 draws really better than five wins Jose?

Video

Watch the best shots from day one at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Five best shots as Edmund loses to Pouille

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Wow' - Spieth's quadruple-bogey nightmare

  • From the section Golf
Video

How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

Video

Rodgers pushing boundaries at Celtic - Brown

Video

Klitschko or Klitsch-cow? Wladimir's alpine training camp

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Brownlee preparing for half-Ironman test

Video

'Marco who?' Hull players didn't know new boss

Video

Sene-Lafao scores 'absolute wrestle' of a try

Video

Are football agents worth £220m?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired