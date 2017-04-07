BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Watch five best shots as France's Jeremy Chardy beats Great Britain's Dan Evans
GB in trouble as Chardy eases past Evans
- From the section Tennis
Watch five great shots as Great Britain's Dan Evans loses to France's Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in the second singles match of their Davis Cup quarter-final in Rouen.
MATCH REPORT: Edmund & Evans lose singles matches
