BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Five best shots as Kyle Edmund loses to Lucas Pouille

Five best shots as Edmund loses to Pouille

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five great shots as Great Britain's Kyle Edmund loses to France's Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the first singles match of their Davis Cup quarter-final in Rouen.

MATCH REPORT:GB loses first singles match in Davis Cup

Available to UK user only.

