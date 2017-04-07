BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Five best shots as Kyle Edmund loses to Lucas Pouille
Five best shots as Edmund loses to Pouille
- From the section Tennis
Watch five great shots as Great Britain's Kyle Edmund loses to France's Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the first singles match of their Davis Cup quarter-final in Rouen.
MATCH REPORT:GB loses first singles match in Davis Cup
Available to UK user only.
