Davis Cup: Kyle Edmund loses to Lucas Pouille in straight sets

Kyle Edmund had previously won has won two of his three Davis Cup rubbers played on clay.

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund lost to France's Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the first singles match of their Davis Cup quarter-final in Rouen.

Edmund, ranked 47, was defeated 7-5 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 by world number 17 Pouille.

In front of a raucous crowd, Edmund battled hard for the first two sets and was 5-2 up in the second-set tie-break but could not take advantage as the Frenchman's backhand proved too strong.

Dan Evans faces Jeremy Chardy in the second singles rubber later on Friday.

Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will then play Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau in Saturday's doubles, before the reverse singles on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic has given Serbia a 1-0 lead in their quarter-final tie with Spain, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 6-4 6-2 in Belgrade.

The winner will play Great Britain or France in the semi-finals in September.

Speaking to BBC TV, Lucas Pouille said: "I think I took my opportunities in the important moments.

"I came back from 5-2 down in the tie-break in the second set, and leading 2-0 was the key. I am very happy with the way I played."

Analysis

Former GB Davis Cup captain John Lloyd:

"Those last few points from Lucas Pouille were class. You could see his confidence.

"Kyle Edmund tried hard, he didn't give up or anything, but sometimes his 'B' plan is not there. If someone gets on top of him, he tends to go away very quickly and he did that in the third set.

"He could be a little more aggressive - do something to change it up."