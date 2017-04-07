Jamie Murray says Great Britain are underdogs in their Davis Cup tie with France, but that they will fight for every point. Murray, whose brother, world number one Andy, misses the match, will partner Dom Inglot in the doubles, while Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans face Lucas Pouille and Jeremy Chardy in the singles matches.

BBC One and BBC Two will be live across all three days of quarter-final competition, with extra coverage on BBC Red Button and online via connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.