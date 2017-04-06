Davis Cup: Britain v France quarter-final draw announced

Great Britain reached the quarter-finals after Canada's Denis Shapovalov defaulted for hitting the umpire with a ball against Kyle Edmund

Davis Cup - France v Great Britain Dates: 7-9 April Venue: Rouen, France

Kyle Edmund will face Lucas Pouille in the first match of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final against France on Friday.

Dan Evans takes on Jeremy Chardy, who replaced Gilles Simon on Wednesday, in the second singles match.

Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot are due to play Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau in Saturday's doubles, before the reverse singles on Sunday.

The tie will take place on indoor clay at the Palais des sports de Rouen.

Britain beat France at the same stage on their way to the 2015 title, but will be without world number one Andy Murray as he recovers from an elbow injury.

France are also without the injured Gael Monfils, world number 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who is short of match fitness, and Richard Gasquet, who is recovering from appendix surgery.