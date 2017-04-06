Naomi Broady: British number two knocked out of Monterrey Open in second round

Naomi Broady
British number two Broady recorded her second WTA Tour victory of the year in the first round

Britain's Naomi Broady was beaten 6-3 6-2 by fifth seed Timea Babos in the second round of the Monterrey Open.

The 27-year-old British number two failed to trouble Babos as the Hungarian claimed victory in just over an hour in Mexico.

Babos, 23, will face second seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Heather Watson takes on Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in her second-round tie at 22:15 BST.

