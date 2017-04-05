Davis Cup: Gilles Simon to miss France's tie against Great Britain

Chardy, 30, was named as a substitute when Gael Monfils withdrew from the squad last week

Davis Cup - France v Great Britain Dates: 7-9 April Venue: Rouen, France Coverage: Live on BBC One or BBC Two across all three days of competition, with extra coverage on BBC Red Button and online, connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app (full coverage details)

Gilles Simon will be replaced by Jeremy Chardy in the French team for this weekend's Davis Cup quarter-final against Great Britain.

World number 68 Chardy joins Lucas Pouille, Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau in Yannick Noah's team.

In the absence of the injured Andy Murray, the GB team is made up of British number two Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, and doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot.

The match is on indoor clay in Rouen.

France are also without the injured Gael Monfils, world number 10 Jo Wilfried-Tsonga, who is short of match fitness, and Richard Gasquet, who is recovering from appendix surgery.