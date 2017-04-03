Monterrey Open: Naomi Broady beats Catherine Bellis in first round

  • From the section Tennis
Naomi Broady
British number two Naomi Broady is ranked 123rd in the world

Britain's Naomi Broady reached the second round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico with victory over American world number 54 Catherine Bellis.

The British number two secured her second WTA Tour win of the year with a 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over Bellis, who is ranked 69 places above her.

Broady served 17 aces in the match, including 11 in the first set as she won a competitive tie-break.

She will face either Hungary's Timea Babos or a qualifier in round two.

Fellow Briton Heather Watson is defending champion and opens her campaign against Serbia's Nina Stojanovic.

