BBC Sport - Miami Open: Johanna Konta's winning moment against Caroline Wozniacki
Konta's winning moment at Miami Open
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Johanna Konta wins the biggest title of her career by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the Miami Open final.
WATCH MORE: Surprise! Serena challenges strangers to a match
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired