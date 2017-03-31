Miami Open: Rafael Nadal reaches final with dominant victory over Fabio Fognini

Nadal's victory sets up a possible meeting with Roger Federer, who plays Nick Kyrgios in the other semi-final

Rafael Nadal reached the Miami Open final with a dominant straight-sets victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Spain's 14-time Grand Slam champion won 6-1 7-5 to set up a tie with Roger Federer or Nick Kyrgios, who play their semi-final on Saturday at 00:00 BST.

Fognini, 29, had become the first unseeded player in 10 years to make the last four by beating Kei Nishikori.

But the world number 40 struggled after a poor start against Nadal, who did not face a single break point.

Federer - who beat Nadal, 30, in the Australian Open final - booked his semi-final place with a victory over Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych. The Swiss 35-year-old has 17 wins from 18 matches this year.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals, the 19-year-old German having beaten Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.

On Saturday, British number one Johanna Konta plays Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the women's final at 18:00 BST - with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Konta, 25, became the first British woman to reach the final with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Venus Williams in the last four on Thursday.