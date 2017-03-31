Miami Open: Rafael Nadal reaches final with dominant victory over Fabio Fognini

  • From the section Tennis
Rafal Nadal
Nadal's victory sets up a possible meeting with Roger Federer, who plays Nick Kyrgios in the other semi-final

Rafael Nadal reached the Miami Open final with a dominant straight-sets victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Spain's 14-time Grand Slam champion won 6-1 7-5 to set up a tie with Roger Federer or Nick Kyrgios, who play their semi-final on Saturday at 00:00 BST.

Fognini, 29, had become the first unseeded player in 10 years to make the last four by beating Kei Nishikori.

But the world number 40 struggled after a poor start against Nadal, who did not face a single break point.

Federer - who beat Nadal, 30, in the Australian Open final - booked his semi-final place with a victory over Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych. The Swiss 35-year-old has 17 wins from 18 matches this year.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals, the 19-year-old German having beaten Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.

On Saturday, British number one Johanna Konta plays Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the women's final at 18:00 BST - with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Konta, 25, became the first British woman to reach the final with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Venus Williams in the last four on Thursday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired