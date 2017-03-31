BBC Sport - Miami Open final: Johanna Konta on 'incredibly tough' Caroline Wozniacki tie

Konta on 'incredibly tough' Miami final

  • From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta says she will "look to enjoy the occasion" when she faces Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday as the first British woman to reach the Miami Open final.

You can follow live text commentary of Saturday's final on the BBC Sport website from about 18:00 BST.

READ MORE: Johanna Konta beats Venus Williams to reach Miami Open final

