Miami Open: Alexander Zverev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach quarter-finals

Zverev, the world number 20, also beat Wawrinka when claiming his first ATP title - the St Petersburg Open - in September

Alexander Zverev came from a set down to knock out top seed Stan Wawrinka and reach the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.

The 19-year-old German beat his 32-year-old Swiss opponent, the world number three, 4-6 6-2 6-1, setting up a tie with Nick Kyrgios or David Goffin.

Rafael Nadal also made it through, defeating France's Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-6 (7-4). He plays American Jack Sock.

And Roger Federer beat Roberto Bautista Agut to continue his excellent form.

The Swiss, 35, secured a 16th win from 17 matches in 2017 with a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) victory to set up a meeting with Tomas Berdych, who beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3 7-5.

Earlier on Tuesday, last year's defeated finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan booked his quarter-final spot with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

The 27-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's final, will face Fabio Fognini, who beat American Donald Young 6-0 6-4.