Miami Open: Johanna Konta finds form to beat Pauline Parmentier and reach last 16

Konta reached the quarter-finals in Miami last year

Britain's Johanna Konta rediscovered her best form as she thrashed Pauline Parmentier of France in straight sets to reach round four at the Miami Open.

Konta, seeded 10th, took charge from midway through the first set to win 6-4 6-0 in 63 minutes.

She next faces American eighth seed Madison Keys or Lara Arrubarrena of Spain for a place in the last eight.

In the men's doubles, Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat Paolo Lorenzi and Joao Sousa 6-0 6-3 in round two.

