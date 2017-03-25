Miami Open: Rafael Nadal beats Dudi Sela to reach third round

Rafael Nadal has reached the Miami Open final four times but has never won it

Fifth seed Rafael Nadal beat Israel's Dudi Sela 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.

The 30-year-old Spaniard broke his opponent in the fourth game before going on to claim the first set in 35 minutes.

Nadal saved two break points at 3-2 down in the second set and then broke Sela in the next game.

Nadal has reached the final in Miami four times but has yet to win the tournament.

There was little trouble for the other top seeds in action on Friday.

Second seed Kei Nishikori of Japan comfortably overcame South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-3, while Canadian third seed Milos Raonic beat Viktor Troicki of Serbia 6-3 7-5.

There was a surprise when Russia's Elena Vesnina, fresh from her victory at Indian Wells, suffered a 3-6 6-4 7-5 defeat by world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic, the wild card from Croatia.

Romanian third seed Simona Halep was pushed to three sets by 19-year-old Japanese player Naomi Osaka before advancing 6-4 2-6 6-3.