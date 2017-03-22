Miami Open: Dan Evans & Heather Watson lose to qualifiers, Bedene retires injured
-
- From the section Tennis
British trio Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene all lost in the first round of the Miami Open.
World number 43 Evans was given a point penalty for swearing midway through the final set of his 7-5 0-6 6-3 loss to American qualifier Ernesto Escobedo.
Watson, who reached the fourth round last year, also lost to a qualifier, beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 by Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.
The defeat means the Briton will drop from her current ranking of 108.
Bedene was trailing Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5 4-0 when he was forced to retire from his match.