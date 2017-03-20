Miami Open: Aljaz Bedene through but Naomi Broady & Katie Swan out

Naomi Broady reacts after losing to Marina Erakovic
Naomi Broady lost the first set despite serving six aces to her opponent's two

Britain's Aljaz Bedene came through the first round of qualifying at the Miami Open with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Federico Gaio of Italy.

But compatriots Naomi Broady and Katie Swan lost in the women's tournament.

British number three Broady went down 7-5 6-4 to New Zealander Marina Erakovic.

Teenager Swan, the world number 338, was beaten 6-3 6-3 by a player ranked more than 250 places above her, Risa Ozaki of Japan.

