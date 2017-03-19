Miami Open: Novak Djokovic joins Andy Murray in pulling out with elbow injury

Djokovic lost 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to Nick Kyrgios in the last 16 at Indian Wells

World number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Miami Open because of an elbow injury.

The 29-year-old Serb is the second big name to withdraw from the event after world number one Andy Murray did likewise for the same reason.

Defending champion Djokovic apologised to fans who had bought tickets to see him play in Miami.

He lost to Australian Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the last 16 at Indian Wells last week.

Murray will extend his lead at the top of the world rankings to more than 4,000 points as Djokovic will lose the points he earned from winning in Miami last year.

Murray will lead the Serb by 3090 points on Monday, 20 March - but that will increase to over 4,045 points at the beginning of next month after the conclusion of the Miami event.