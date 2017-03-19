Indian Wells: Elena Vesnina beats Svetlana Kuznetsova to win BNP Paribas Open

Elena Vesnina is a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion

Elena Vesnina staged a remarkable comeback to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-4 in a thrilling all-Russian BNP Paribas Open final.

Eighth seed Kuznetsova edged a marathon first set lasting 71 minutes by winning a tie-break at Indian Wells.

Vesnina, the 14th seed, trailed 4-1 in the second set before winning four games in a row to force a deciding set.

She trailed 4-2 in that set but again won four successive games to win a match lasting just over three hours.

Vesnina, 30, was playing in her first final at a 'Premier Mandatory' event - those at Indian Wells, Key Biscayne, Madrid and Beijing.

Kuznetsova, runner-up in 2007 and 2008, has now lost three finals at Indian Wells.