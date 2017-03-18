Indian Wells: Stan Wawrinka eases to victory to reach final
World number three Stan Wawrinka eased into the final at Indian Wells after a straight-set victory over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.
Wawrinka needed just 64 minutes to win 6-3 6-2 against the world number 23.
The Swiss struggled at times in his previous two matches but this time he did not allow his opponent a break-point chance as he reached his first final in the Californian desert.
He will face either Roger Federer or American Jack Sock in Sunday's final.
