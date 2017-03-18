Indian Wells: Stan Wawrinka eases to victory to reach final

Stan Wawrinka
Wawrinka had won his two previous meetings against the Spaniard

World number three Stan Wawrinka eased into the final at Indian Wells after a straight-set victory over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Wawrinka needed just 64 minutes to win 6-3 6-2 against the world number 23.

The Swiss struggled at times in his previous two matches but this time he did not allow his opponent a break-point chance as he reached his first final in the Californian desert.

He will face either Roger Federer or American Jack Sock in Sunday's final.

More to follow.

