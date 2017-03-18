Andy Murray withdraws from Miami Open with elbow injury

Murray lost out to Grigor Dimitrov in the third round last year

World number one Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow.

A lacklustre Murray lost to Canadian world number 129 Vasek Pospisil in the second round at Indian Wells last week.

The 29-year-old Briton, who won in Florida in 2009 and 2013, said: "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season. Apologies to the fans, it's one of my favourite tournaments."

The Briton will be replaced in the draw by world number 136 Taylor Fritz.

Analysis

BBC Sport tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Murray served poorly in his second-round defeat by Pospisil in Indian Wells. He said he was at a loss to explain why, but it now seems as if his right elbow was at least partially to blame.

It has been reported Novak Djokovic may also miss Miami because he, too, has an elbow injury. If they both have to sit out the event, then Murray's lead over Djokovic at the top of the rankings will stretch to more than 4,000 points as the world number two will lose the points he earned from winning the title last year.

But it will still be a cause of great frustration to Murray that he won't have a chance to boost his tally. He has a mountain of points to defend when the clay season gets under way next month.