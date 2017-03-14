Andy Murray & Dan Evans beaten in doubles at Indian Wells

Andy Murray (right) missed out on facing his brother Jamie after his defeat in the doubles with Dan Evans

Jamie Murray is the last British player left in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells after brother Andy Murray and Dan Evans were knocked out of the doubles.

World number one Andy Murray, who was surprisingly beaten by Vasek Pospisil in the singles, and Evans lost 6-4 6-3 to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The victors will now play Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the last eight.

Jamie Murray and Soares advanced with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi.

Andy Murray, Evans and Kyle Edmund were all eliminated in the second round of the singles, while British women's number one Johanna Konta, who beat compatriot Heather Watson in round two, was knocked out in round three.