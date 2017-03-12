Andy Murray loses to Vasek Pospisil in Indian Wells second round

Vasek Pospisil had not beaten world number one Andy Murray in four previous meetings

World number one Andy Murray made a shock second-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, losing 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

The Briton, who had a first-round bye, was sluggish throughout the match against the Canadian world number 129.

Murray, 29, was broken four times as he struggled with Pospisil's serve-and-volley style.

It was the first victory for Pospisil, 26, in five meetings with Murray.

Although he is a qualifier here, Pospisil has been ranked as high as 25th in the world and beat both Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans in Britain's Davis Cup victory over Canada in February.

After Murray took a 4-2 lead early on, the Canadian hit back to win six successive games, claiming the first set before finally winning the second 7-5 in a tie-break, hitting a cross-court winner on his fourth match point.

"It was obviously a disappointing one as I had opportunities in the first set but I didn't serve well enough," Murray told BBC Sport.

"I served a few double faults, especially in the first set at important moments, which didn't help things.

"He definitely started to play better in the second set, he was being aggressive and coming to the net and played some great reflex volleys at important moments and deserved to win."

Murray claimed his maiden Dubai Championships title last week, but defeat here continues a poor run for the Scot at Indian Wells, having lost in the third round last year. His best result at the tournament was when he was runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2009.

However, he remains in this year's doubles alongside fellow Briton Evans as they face Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romanian Horia Tecau in round two.

Pospisil plays Dusan Lajovic in the third round of the singles after the Serbian qualifier upset 30th seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-2 4-6 7-6.

Elsewhere, French seventh seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was beaten by Italy's Fabio Fognini but there were wins for third seed Stan Wawrinka, 10th seed Gael Monfils and 11th seed David Goffin.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller in Indian Wells

World number one or not, Murray has often struggled in the desert. His serve let him down - he hit seven double faults and was broken four times in a row - and was ultimately second best to a man who is having a great year against the Brits.

Pospisil may be a qualifier ranked 129 in the world but his serve-and-volley game is mightily effective, as Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund learned to their cost in last month's Davis Cup tie with Canada.

Unusually for Murray, he is now out of the singles but still in the doubles so he will stay in Indian Wells to partner Evans and to spend "lots of time" on the practice courts.