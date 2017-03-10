Johanna Konta beats Heather Watson in Indian Wells second round

Watson and Konta had never played each other on the WTA Tour before

British number one Johanna Konta beat her compatriot Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Konta, ranked 11th to Watson's 108th, struggled for rhythm in the first set but dominated the second to lead 5-1.

British number two Watson, who served nine double faults, fought back but 25-year-old Konta finally came through.

Konta, who had a first-round bye, goes on to face Caroline Garcia or Evgeniya Rodina in round three in California.

"It was definitely a brilliant experience for both of us as Fed Cup team-mates and I am very happy to have come through it," said Konta, who was playing her first match in a month after a foot injury.

It was the first meeting on the WTA Tour between Britain's two leading women.

Their only previous contest was at a second-tier tournament in Barnstaple in 2013 when Watson retired after losing the first four games.

Konta's class tells in the end

Watson broke serve first but then gifted the advantage back as she made three double faults in the third game.

With both players making errors, the pair traded serves again before Konta struck the decisive blow by winning the ninth game.

She went on to hold her serve to love to take the first set.

Konta won eight points without reply at the start of the second set and then extended her lead to 5-1.

Watson, who threw her racquet in frustration after making three more double faults in the sixth game, came back as Konta struggled to close out the victory.

But the 11th seed composed herself to seal her place in the next round after one hour and 34 minutes.

Fellow Britons Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans play their opening matches in the men's event later on Friday.