Indian Wells: Heather Watson wins to set up Johanna Konta tie

  • From the section Tennis
Heather Watson
Heather Watson came from a set down to win her first round tie against Nicole Gibbs at Indian Wells

Heather Watson set up an all-British second round tie against Johanna Konta by beating American Nicole Gibbs at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Gibbs took the first set 6-4 before Watson won the next two sets 6-2, including 10 of the final 12 games.

Friday's match will be the first meeting between world number 11 Konta and Watson on the WTA Tour.

Their only previous match was a second-tier event in 2013, when Watson retired after losing the first four games.

