Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares win Mexico Open doubles

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares celebrate their win at the Mexican Open
Top seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won their first ATP doubles title of 2017 at the Mexican Open.

They beat American John Isner and Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-3 in Acapulco.

It is their fourth title since Briton Murray teamed up with the Brazilian last year.

"Today was a difficult match. We knew we weren't going to get loads of chances, but we were able to take the ones we had," said Murray.

"We did well to win the first match this week [against Marin Cilic and Nikola Mektic]," added Murray. "But that's what often happens in doubles.

"You squeeze through the first match and go on to win the tournament."

