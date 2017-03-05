Mexican Open: Sam Querrey shocks Rafael Nadal to win title

Querrey is set to return to the world's top 30 when the new rankings are released on Monday

American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career after defeating Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the final of the Mexican Open.

The world number 40 won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) against the second seed, who was chasing his 70th career title.

The Spaniard had reached the final without dropping a set but he had no answer to Querrey's power.

The 29-year-old from California served 19 aces and hit a host of groundstroke winners.

He did not face a break point in the opening set in Acapulco, racing through it in 29 minutes and breaking the Nadal serve to love in the eighth game with a crosscourt backhand winner.

The Spaniard, 30, fought back in the second set but failed to convert any of his six break point opportunities.

It allowed Querrey, who had beaten three top-10 players, plus Britain's Kyle Edmund, on his way to the final, to capitalise in the tie-break and dispatch the 14-time major champion for his ninth ATP title.