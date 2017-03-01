Dubai Championships: Andy Murray beats Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in round two

Andy Murray
Andy Murray beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 6-4 6-1 in round one at the Dubai Championships

Britain's Andy Murray beat Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-0 in round two of the Dubai Championships.

The world number one, 29, is playing his first tournament since his fourth-round defeat at the Australian Open in January.

Murray, who won in one hour and 12 minutes, will face Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last eight.

Earlier, British number two Dan Evans was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-1 by fourth seed Gael Monfils of France.

The 26-year-old, at a career-high ranking of 43, lost the opening set but levelled as Monfils held serve only once in the second set.

But Monfils raced through the decider to complete victory in one hour and 35 minutes.

