Kyle Edmund beaten by Sam Querrey in Mexican Open

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Edmund is five short places short of his career-high ranking of 40

British number three Kyle Edmund was beaten 6-2 4-6 6-3 by American world number 40 Sam Querrey in the Mexican Open first round.

Edmund, 22, ranked five places lower then Querrey, lost his only other top-level meeting with the 29-year-old at Eastbourne in 2014.

Novak Djokovic will play Juan Martin del Potro in round two after beating Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3 7-6 (7-4)

Second seed Rafael Nadal had a 6-4 6-3 win over Germany's Mischa Zverev.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired