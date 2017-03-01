Kyle Edmund beaten by Sam Querrey in Mexican Open

From the section

Edmund is five short places short of his career-high ranking of 40

British number three Kyle Edmund was beaten 6-2 4-6 6-3 by American world number 40 Sam Querrey in the Mexican Open first round.

Edmund, 22, ranked five places lower then Querrey, lost his only other top-level meeting with the 29-year-old at Eastbourne in 2014.

Novak Djokovic will play Juan Martin del Potro in round two after beating Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3 7-6 (7-4)

Second seed Rafael Nadal had a 6-4 6-3 win over Germany's Mischa Zverev.