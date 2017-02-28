Andy Murray beats Malek Jaziri in first round of Dubai Tennis Championships

Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open in January by world number 50 Mischa Zverev

World number one Andy Murray beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in straight sets at the Dubai Championships in his first match for six weeks.

Murray, 29, was playing for the first time since his fourth-round defeat at the Australian Open last month.

Jaziri, ranked 51st in the world, broke Murray's serve early on but the top seed recovered to win 6-4 6-1.

Britain's Dan Evans also reached the second round with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Germany's Dustin Johnson.

Murray will face Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who won their last meeting at Indian Wells in 2012, on Wednesday, while Evans takes on French fourth seed Gael Monfils.

Second seed Stan Wawrinka made an early exit with a shock 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat by Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I was not good enough," Wawrinka told the ATP.

"I think I started well, but it was a tough match, missing a little bit something to push a little bit more to be a little bit more active. I think after coming back after one month out, I had to recover from the (right knee) injury."