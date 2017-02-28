Heather Watson beats Bethanie Mattek-Sands at Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Heather Watson in action
Heather Watson, the world number 73, overcame Bethanie Mattek-Sands who is ranked 164 in the world

Heather Watson moved into the second round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel with a straight sets win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The Briton double-faulted 10 times as she struggled with her serve but was still able to see off her American opponent 7-5 6-3 in Acapulco.

Watson, 24, plays second seed Kristina Mladenovic of France in round two.

Fellow Briton Kyle Edmund plays Sam Querrey of the US in the men's draw later on Tuesday.

