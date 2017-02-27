Roger Federer beats Benoit Paire on return to action at Dubai Championships

This is Roger Federer's 13th year playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Roger Federer won his first match since winning an 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open as he saw off France's Benoit Paire in just 54 minutes at the Dubai Championships.

The 35-year-old Swiss, ranked 10th, won 6-1 6-3 and goes on to face Mikhail Youzhny or Evgeny Donskoy.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray lost out to fellow Briton Dan Evans in the first round of the men's doubles.

Murray and Nenad Zimonjic lost 6-1 7-6 (7-2) to Evans and Gilles Muller.

World number one Murray will return to singles action against Tunisia's Malek Jaziri, ranked 51st, on Tuesday.

The Scot has not played since losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open last month, but says he is 'ready to go' in Dubai.

This is Murray's sixth appearance at the Dubai tournament - his best result was reaching the 2012 final where he lost to Federer.