Elina Svitolina beats Caroline Wozniacki to win Dubai Championships

Elina Svitolina beat two former world number ones on her way to winning the Dubai Championships

World number 13 Elina Svitolina beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets to win the Dubai Championships.

The Ukrainian, 22, beat 10th seed Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim her sixth WTA title and her second of 2017.

Denmark's Wozniacki won the Dubai title in 2011 and has reached the semi-finals in six of the seven years she has played at the event.

The former world number one has now lost two successive finals having been beaten by Karolina Pliskova in Doha.

"I'm super happy that I could win this title," Svitolina told BT Sport.

"It's always tough to play against Caroline. She's such a fighter and never steps back. It was a great match and I'm really happy I could win."