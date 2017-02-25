Kyle Edmund loses to Milos Raonic in Delray Beach Open quarter-finals

World number 49 Edmund struggled to cope with the Raonic serve as the match went on

Kyle Edmund missed out on his first win over a top-10 player when he lost to world number four Milos Raonic in the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals.

The British number three started well and took the first set but the Canadian top seed hit back to win 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Raonic won five games in a row to seal the second set and go 2-0 up in the decider and help set up the victory.

Raonic will face Argentina's former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro in Saturday's semi-final.

Seventh seed Del Potro, who won the event in 2011, beat American wildcard Sam Querrey 7-5 7-5.

In the other semi-final, American world number 21 Jack Sock faces compatriot Donald Young, ranked 69.