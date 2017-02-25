Kyle Edmund loses to Milos Raonic in Delray Beach Open quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
World number 49 Edmund struggled to cope with the Raonic serve as the match went on

Kyle Edmund missed out on his first win over a top-10 player when he lost to world number four Milos Raonic in the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals.

The British number three started well and took the first set but the Canadian top seed hit back to win 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Raonic won five games in a row to seal the second set and go 2-0 up in the decider and help set up the victory.

Raonic will face Argentina's former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro in Saturday's semi-final.

Seventh seed Del Potro, who won the event in 2011, beat American wildcard Sam Querrey 7-5 7-5.

In the other semi-final, American world number 21 Jack Sock faces compatriot Donald Young, ranked 69.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired