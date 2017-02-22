Aljaz Bedene: Briton knocked out in second round in Marseille

From the section

British number four Aljaz Bedene lost in the second round of the Open 13 in Marseille to Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

The number four seed and world number 17 won 7-5 7-5 to set up a quarter-final with Jan-Lennard Struff or Daniil Medvedev.

World number 102 Bedene, 27, had beaten another Frenchman, Paul-Henri Mathieu, in the first round.

Meanwhile, British number two Kyle Edmund's match at the Delray Beach Open was delayed because of rain in Miami.

The 22-year-old's second-round match with Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan begins at 23:00 GMT.