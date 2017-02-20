Delray Beach Open: Kyle Edmund beats Adrian Mannarino in first round

From the section

Edmund is making his debut at the Delray Beach Open

British number three Kyle Edmund made an impressive start at the Delray Beach Open with a dominant win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

The 22-year-old from Yorkshire, ranked 49th, won 6-3 6-0 in the Florida hard-court tournament.

Mannarino, the world number 60, beat Edmund in their only previous meeting at Wimbledon last year.

Edmund will play American Bjorn Fratangelo or Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan in the second round.

Canada's Milos Raonic, the world number four, is the top seed at Delray Beach and a potential quarter-final opponent for Edmund.

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro is making his first appearance of 2017 after extending his off-season following victory in the Davis Cup in November.