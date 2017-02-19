Jo Wilfried-Tsonga beats David Goffin to win Rotterdam Open
- From the section Tennis
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga engineered a comeback to defeat David Goffin at the Rotterdam Open and earn a first ATP title since 2015.
The Frenchman, seeded sixth, beat Belgian third seed Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in just under two hours.
Tsonga, 31, will move up to 11th in the world rankings on Monday.
Goffin, playing his second ATP final in a row after losing in Sofia to Grigor Dimitrov, is set to become the first Belgian man to enter the world top 10.