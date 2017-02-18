Qatar Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Caroline Wozniacki in final

Karolina Pliskova (left) reached the final of the 2016 US Open

Karolina Pliskova beat Caroline Wozniacki in the Qatar Open final to win her second title of 2017.

The Czech won 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes to claim her eighth WTA title and follow up her most recent victory in Brisbane in January.

A rain-affected week meant Pliskova played her quarter-final, semi-final and final within 24 hours.

"It was an unusual week for me. It was not easy with all the stoppages," said the 23-year-old world number three.

"I'm having a great start to the year, which is always important. Last year was a breakthrough. Reaching the US Open final was my biggest result. It gave me a lot of confidence."

Wozniacki, a former world number one, is set to rise three places to 15th in the new rankings next week.

"I've been proud of how I've been playing this week," said the Dane. "I'm disappointed with the loss, but Karolina has been playing well."