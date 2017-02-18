Johanna Konta withdraws from Dubai with a foot injury

Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta had been preparing to make her debut in Dubai

British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Championships with a foot injury.

Konta was seeded sixth and travelled to Dubai but was then forced to pull out on the eve of the tournament.

The world number 10 last played in Britain's successful Fed Cup Group I campaign in Estonia last week.

"I came here with every intention of playing," said the 25-year-old, who added: "Health has to come first and it's a long season."

