Fed Cup: Great Britain face potentially tough test in Romania

Johanna Konta (left) and Heather Watson (centre) won the deciding doubles match to help Great Britain defeat Croatia

Great Britain face a potentially tough test in Romania after the draw was made for April's Fed Cup World Group II play-offs ties.

The match will take place on 22 and 23 April as Britain bid to reach the competition's second tier for the first time since 1993.

Captain Anne Keothavong's team kept their promotion hopes alive last weekend with a 2-1 win over Croatia.

The Romanian team will most likely feature world number four Simona Halep.

They were defeated by Belgium in their World Group II home tie last weekend.