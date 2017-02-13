Aljaz Bedene knocked out of Rotterdam Open by Denis Istomin

Britain's number four Aljaz Bedene previously beat Denis Istomin in the Rotterdam qualifiers

Britain's Aljaz Bedene lost in straight sets to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in round one of the Rotterdam Open.

World number 105 Bedene, who beat Istomin in the qualifiers for Rotterdam, lost 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

The 27-year-old missed three set points and hit his racquet on the floor after going 6-1 down in the tie break.

Istomin, who knocked Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open in January, will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Mischa Zverev in the next round.