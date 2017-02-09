Roger Federer accepts Andy Murray's invite to Glasgow charity event

Roger Federer and Andy Murray have agreed to play in one another's charity events

Australian Open champion and 18-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has accepted Andy Murray's invitation to play in Scotland for the first time.

The 35-year-old Swiss will take part in Andy Murray Live, the world number one's charity exhibition event at Glasgow's SSE Hydro in November.

"He's just extremely popular," said Murray, 29. "He's one of the best players that's ever played the game.

"It's not just how much he's won, but the way he plays and carries himself."

Federer accepted Murray's invitation after he agreed to play at the Swiss star's own charity event in April after scheduled participation at tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami.

Murray added: "I saw a little video where he was wearing a kilt when he was announcing that I was going to play in his event over in Switzerland.

"He's returning the favour in November. It's really good he's doing it.

"He said a few years ago he wants to go to places he's not been. It's great."

Murray's first exhibition in Glasgow sold out in 48 hours and raised £300,000 for children's charities.