BBC Sport - Denis Shapovalov ‘blacked out’ after hitting an umpire in GB Davis Cup tie

  • From the section Tennis

Canada's Denis Shapovalov says he ‘blacked out’ after hitting an umpire in the eye with a ball during a Davis Cup match against Great Britain.

The 17-year-old was trailing Kyle Edmund 6-3 6-4 2-1 when he struck the ball in anger and hit Arnaud Gabas, defaulting the match.

“I remember hitting the ball and I didn’t even realise where it went and then I turned over and I see the official bending down holding his eye,” said Shapovalov.

“I was in complete shock and regret right away. I kind of blacked out for the next 10 minutes maybe."

This clip is from 5 live Breakfast on Wednesday, 8 February 2017.

