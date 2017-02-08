Canada's Denis Shapovalov says he ‘blacked out’ after hitting an umpire in the eye with a ball during a Davis Cup match against Great Britain.

The 17-year-old was trailing Kyle Edmund 6-3 6-4 2-1 when he struck the ball in anger and hit Arnaud Gabas, defaulting the match.

“I remember hitting the ball and I didn’t even realise where it went and then I turned over and I see the official bending down holding his eye,” said Shapovalov.

“I was in complete shock and regret right away. I kind of blacked out for the next 10 minutes maybe."

