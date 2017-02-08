Davis Cup: Denis Shapovalov 'very lucky' umpire Arnaud Gabas not seriously injured

Media playback is not supported on this device Shapovalov hits umpire in face and loses Davis Cup tie

Canada's Denis Shapovalov says he would not have been able to forgive himself if the umpire he hit in the eye with a ball had been seriously injured.

Shapovalov was fined $7,000 (£5,600) for his actions during a Davis Cup match with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund.

The 17-year-old trailed 6-3 6-4 2-1 when he struck the ball in anger and hit Arnaud Gabas, defaulting the match.

"I know how dangerous it can be to fire a ball," he told the BBC. "My first concern was that the referee was OK."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast's Nicky Campbell, he added: "I turned over and saw the official bending down, holding his eye. So from that moment on I was in complete shock and regret right away.

"I kind of blacked out for the next 10 minutes maybe. I remember going to the bench, asking if the ref's OK."

Shapovalov, who escaped the maximum $12,000 (£9,600) fine because it was deemed to be unintentional, said he spoke to Gabas after the match and the French umpire even managed to "joke around a little bit" regarding the incident in Ottawa.

Gabas went to hospital as a precaution but no damage to the cornea or retina was found. He was due to see an eye doctor in France for a further examination.

"I've been hit several times in the eye and other parts, so I know how dangerous it is," added world number 251 Shapovalov.

"I'm very lucky he is OK. If things had gone worse I don't think I would have been able to forgive myself and I don't think I would be able to move past it.

"I'm hoping I'll learn from it and move forward so that it is a lesson for me."

The teenager also apologised to Edmund and and the British fans, saying he was "odds on" to lose match before he was disqualified.

"I feel bad that I didn't allow the British team to have the celebration that they deserved," he added.

You can listen to the full interview on BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast from 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.