Aljaz Bedene beats Borna Coric in Marseille first round

Bedene reached a career-high 45 in the rankings in 2015

British number four Aljaz Bedene beat Croatia's Borna Coric in three sets to reach round two of the Marseille Open.

Bedene, ranked 51 places below Coric at 109 in the world, won 7-5 4-6 6-1 and goes on to face German fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

The Slovenian-born 27-year-old slipped out of the world's top 100 in a disappointing second half to 2016.

Serbia's Marin Cilic and Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga are the top two seeds in Marseille.