Rafael Nadal to play Aegon Championships alongside Andy Murray

Nadal reached his first Grand Slam final since 2014 at this year's Australian Open

Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by playing in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in London in June.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion will join Britain's Andy Murray at the event, which Nadal won in 2008 before claiming his first Wimbledon title.

"The people that organise the event at Queen's and the British crowds are fantastic, and it is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon," he said.

The Spaniard missed last year's grass-court season through injury.

Tournament director Stephen Farrow said: "Rafa is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and one of the most popular ever to play at the Queen's Club."

Earlier this month, Murray committed to the Aegon Championships for the rest of his career and the BBC announced it will cover the tournament until at least 2024.

This year's tournament will run from 19-25 June.

Watch again: Nadal beats Djokovic at Queen's 2008