Davis Cup: Denis Shapovalov fined over Great Britain default
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 (£5,600) after being defaulted from his match against Great Britain's Kyle Edmund in the Davis Cup.
The 17-year-old was down 3-6 4-6 1-2 when he hit the umpire in the eye with a ball struck in anger.
He must pay $2,000 for the default and $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, escaping the maximum $10,000 penalty as it was not deemed intentional.
The International Tennis Federation could still take further action.
