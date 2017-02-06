Davis Cup: Denis Shapovalov fined over Great Britain default

  • From the section Tennis

Media playback is not supported on this device

Shapovalov hits umpire in face and loses Davis Cup tie

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 (£5,600) after being defaulted from his match against Great Britain's Kyle Edmund in the Davis Cup.

The 17-year-old was down 3-6 4-6 1-2 when he hit the umpire in the eye with a ball struck in anger.

He must pay $2,000 for the default and $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, escaping the maximum $10,000 penalty as it was not deemed intentional.

The International Tennis Federation could still take further action.

More to follow.

