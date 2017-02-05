BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Denis Shapovalov hits umpire with ball and hands victory to Great Britain

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the extraordinary moment Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov is disqualified for hitting the umpire in the face with a ball, gifting Great Britain victory in their Davis Cup first-round match.

READ MORE: Denis Shapovalov defaulted for hitting umpire with a ball, GB beat Canada.

Available to UK users only.

