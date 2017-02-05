BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Five best shots as Vasek Pospisil beats Dan Evans
Five best shots as Pospisil beats Evans in Davis Cup
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best of the action as Canada's Vasek Pospisil beats Dan Evans to level the Davis Cup first-round tie against Great Britain.
WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Evans beats Shapovalov
Available to UK users only.
